Steve McQueen’s Jaguar XKSS – Desktop Wallpaper

This is Steve McQueen driving one of his favourite cars of all time, the Jaguar XKSS, or as he nicknamed it – “Green Rat”.
The XKSS was essentially a road-legal version of the Jaguar D-Type – when Jaguar withdrew from international automotive racing in 1955 they still had a number of D-Type chassis left over in their Brown Lane factory. The decision was made to convert them to road-legal specification and sell them to the Americans, as the market for european sports cars in the USA was at an all-time high.
16 cars where made before a fire at the factory destroyed the remaining unused D-Types, bringing an abrupt end to the little green car that would go on to have significant influence on the design of future cars from Jaguar.
The image above is wallpaper sized, click it, then click it again to see the full-sized version.
Image via John Dominis / Time & Life Pictures / Getty Images – “Steve McQueen driving on Sunset Strip, 1963.”
Related Posts
Carrozzeria Automobile Intermeccanica, typically just referred to as Intermeccanica, was founded in Turin, Italy in 1959. Despite its thoroughly Italian sounding name, Intermeccanica was actually the brain child of Frank and Paula Reisner – a Canadian couple with a deep love of sports cars. Frank was a former racing driver who had been involved with…
Read More
The Norton Commando is a motorcycle that needs no introduction, it sits on the top 10 list of many motorcycling journalists and anyone who’s ridden one that’s been properly taken care of will attest to their charm. This leather motorcycle jacket is an official Norton product, with an embroidered Norton logo on the left arm…
Read More
The new Triumph Street Scrambler is a motorcycle that many have been waiting for with fingers crossed. After releasing the first of the modern scramblers in 2006, and kickstarting the genre for a new generation, the model was conspicuously absent from the range of new Triumphs released a few months ago. Since 2006 we’ve seen…
Read More
In 2014 Jaguar shocked and delighted the motoring world by announcing that they were going to build 6 more Lightweight E-Types – the original production run in the mid-1960s was intended to produce 18 cars and so 18 chassis numbers were assigned, but just 12 were built. Once the decision to restart production for the…
Read More
Things That Can Kill You is a short film about British artist Death Spray Custom, if you’ve spent any time around custom motorcycles, cars, and gear over the past 10 years you’ll have seen the work of DSC – although you may not have known it at the time. At just 3:25 long, this short…
Read More
No Ordinary Passenger is a short film directed by Cabel Hopkins that takes a look into the life and times of iconic sidecar racer Stan Dibben. In 1953 Dibben made up half of the two man team that won the World Sidecar Championship, a feat that he remembers in detail during the film. It won the Best Short Documentary…
Read More