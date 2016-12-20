Spidi Intercruiser H2Out Jacket

The Spidi Intercruiser H2Out is one of the more practical jackets we’ve featured recently – it’s a 4-season jacket with a removable H2Out waterproof breathable membrane and removable quilted 100g thermal liner, so you can adjust it to suit riding conditions.
Spidi have equipped the Intercruiser H2Out with EN1621-1 certified ForceTech armor in the elbows and shoulders, and there’s a back pocket for an optional Warrior back protector. The outer shell is made from a high-tenacity fabric, it also has softcell elastic and thermal inserts, dynamic air intakes, and an E.S.T. safety closure on the neck.
