The Shinola Runwell Turntable

The new Shinola Runwell Turntable is 100% assembled in Detroit at the Shinola flagship store, where workers can be seen taking them from individual components to completion. The aluminium main plate, and platter are both CNC machined in the USA, with the other parts coming from across the United States and around the world.
The Runwell has a built-in phono preamplifier and a belt driven pulley with speeds of 33 1/3 rpm and 45 rpm, the spec sheet is impressive, and borderline unintelligible to the non-audiophile. Shinola offer the turntable in both black and natural aluminium, and all turntables come with a limited lifetime warranty.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Grifter Masterson Vest was named for the American gunslinger, gambler, and buffalo hunter Bat Masterson. Grifter make each vest to order from 12 oz Selvedge American Cone Mills Denim with a Distressed Bison leather exterior and a heavy duty 14 oz Orange Duck Canvas lining. Grifter Company make all of their products in the…
Read More
The Biltwell Gringo S is a full face retro motorcycle helmet that complies with modern DOT safety specifications. It has a hand-painted, injection-molded ABS outer shell, an expanded polystyrene inner shell with hand-stitched padding, cheek pads, and a BioFoam chin bar cushion for comfort on longer rides. Each Gringo S has a flip up shield…
Read More
Pando Moto was established in 2011 by a group of friends who wanted to create protective motorcycle gear that’s comfortable to wear, good looking, and The Karl Desert Motorcycle Jeans are the result of this collaboration, they’re made from indigo 12.5oz Cordura® denim combined with CoolMax® technology, and an interlock-knit DuPont™ Kevlar® lining in impact…
Read More
Q Branch is by far the most famous of the fictional clandestine spy gadget manufacturers, they’ve been hard at work since Ian Fleming’s Casino Royale was published in 1953, with various characters playing Q – the head of the division. This set of switches were specified by Spectre director Sam Mendes, he wanted them to…
Read More
The REV’IT! Regent boot is a protective motorcycle boot designed to be daily wearable whether you’re riding or not. The upper is a water-repellent full grain cowhide leather and waxed suede with a gear shift pad on both feet (for those of you who ride vintage bikes with right side shifters). The polyester internal mesh…
Read More
The Desert Fox 5000 is a fuel bag that can hold 5 litres (1.32 gallons) of fuel, and be strapped to your bike for use by either off road riders, or those who have fuel-tank-reserve-stretching gaps between gas stations. Each Desert Fox has an industrial strength plastic bladder, with a thick canvas outer shell. There…
Read More