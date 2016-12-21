The Shinola Runwell Turntable Reading time: about 1 minute. Gadgets

Gear

Home

Music

The new Shinola Runwell Turntable is 100% assembled in Detroit at the Shinola flagship store, where workers can be seen taking them from individual components to completion. The aluminium main plate, and platter are both CNC machined in the USA, with the other parts coming from across the United States and around the world.

The Runwell has a built-in phono preamplifier and a belt driven pulley with speeds of 33 1/3 rpm and 45 rpm, the spec sheet is impressive, and borderline unintelligible to the non-audiophile. Shinola offer the turntable in both black and natural aluminium, and all turntables come with a limited lifetime warranty.

Buy Here