The new Schuberth C4 Legacy helmet is a fundamental redesign of the technologically advanced modular touring helmets that Schuberth is already famous for – as an added bonus the C4 Legacy comes with a hefty dose of minimalist retro styling, making it ideal for use on everything from vintage bikes to modern classics.
The C4 Legacy has built in speakers, as well as a built in antenna and microphone – meaning you can plug in a Schuberth SC1-System and have full cell phone, intercom, and music built in.
The flip-up front is ideal for use on low-speed urban environments, with the added benefit of full face safety when you’re out on the highway. Schuberth designed the C4 Legacy to be compliant with both DOT and ECE safety standards – meaning you can wear it legally in a broad range of counties.
Buy Here
Related Posts
This jacket started life as a Golden Bear design decades ago, when the team at Taylor Stitch stumbled across one of the originals they discovered that the archives department at Golden Bear still had the original pattern files – and the two companies set to work creating a re-issue. Each jacket is handmade in San…
Read More
The Nomad 2 Motorcycle Tent is an updated version of its forebear, the Nomad 1. The team at Abel Brown designed their Nomad series of tents to utilize your motorcycle in place of the more traditional twin pole design in order to keep the packed weight as low as possible. For safety they incorporate twin…
Read More
Les Loups in a motorcycle apparel and parts company based in Quebec, Canada with a unique product line aimed squarely at those who live on two wheels. This tee is part of their first collection, it has matching front and rear graphics and you can be assured that it’ll never be seen on the rack…
Read More
The Bell Moto-3 RSD Malibu Helmet is a new version of the Bell Moto-3, a helmet based on the original off-road Bell helmet from the golden age of motocross. Bell were encouraged to re-engineer the Moto-3 after the runaway success enjoyed by the Bell Bullitt – a retro full face helmet that’s proven hugely popular…
Read More
The Malvaux Number 1 Knife was designed to solve a number of issues with some of the more famous Swiss pocket knives. It has a curved handle for improved ergonomics, and a stainless steel blade made by the talented folks in Solingen. Malvaux was established in the Jura region near the city of Biel Bienne,…
Read More
The Bremont MBII and its forebear the MBI were designed at the request of Martin-Baker – a British aviation company that supplies 70% of the world’s fighter aircraft ejection seats. The new watch needed to be able to withstand the same testing program as the ejector seats before being approved for use – a process…
Read More