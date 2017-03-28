Saint Unbreakable Motorcycle Gloves

Over the past few years Saint have made a name for themselves producing some of the most technologically advanced fabrics in the world for motorcycle-specific applications.
The new Unbreakable 4.0 fabric is made from 62% UHMWPE blended with 38% cotton, it’s 133 times stronger than regular denim, and it’s 360 degree burst resistant. The Unbreakable Gloves are antibacterial, with a wool liner, a reinforced double layer palm, and premium deer skin leather.
Sizes from S through to XXL are available, and Saint have a handy size guide on the site.
Buy Here
