The new REV’IT! Alpha RF Chinos are an alternative to the standard moto-pant offerings of either Kevlar denim or leather. Chinos offer a more office-friendly look for those who work in corporate environments, where jeans would raise eyebrows and leather pants would lead to a desk clear-out.
Each pair of Alpha RF Chinos have an outer shell of 75% cotton with 25% polyamide, a 65% polyester with 35% cotton CoolMax lining, and a protective layer of 100% polyamide to resist abrasion.
They’re fitted with SeeSmart CE-level 1 protection in the knee, and there’s a pocket for a SeeSmart CE level 1 hip protector which is sold separately. Sizes range from a 28 waist up to a 38 waist, and you can choose from either black or tan.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Oil & Leather Scented Candle is the brainchild of Flying Tiger Motorcycles – the same folks who developed the Two Stroke Smoke Scented Candle that we featured late last year. The idea of creating scented candles people with gasoline in their veins is very clever, and it’s exactly the sort of fun gift that people like…
Read More
Bremont is a watchmaker based in Henley on Thames, England that was started in 2002 by brothers Nick and Giles English. They’ve quickly earned a place amongst the world’s pre-eminent watchmakers, and all the chronographs in their core range are COSC-certified. The Bremont ALT1-C/PB was launched this year – it’s powered by the Calibre 13…
Read More
The BioLite CampStove is a small portable camp stove that doubles as a charger for your electronic devices thanks to its USB-out port. BioLite developed the stove using a small electric fan that keeps a fresh supply of oxygen pouring into the side of the stove, which creates an extremely low-smoke, high-efficiency fire that can…
Read More
The Bulb Keo is a modern nixie tube clock powered by USB and capable of displaying the time, date, temperature, and of acting as an alarm clock. The glass bulbs are made individually by Dalibor Farny, and should yours get broken you can order a replacement bulb and plug it in – barring disaster each…
Read More
The Velomacchi Speedway Tool Roll has been designed specifically for motorcyclists who like to ensure they have all the essential tools with them – particularly on road trips. Once unfurled each tool roll has a flip out cover with a magnet in the centre to keep hold of loose nuts, bolts, and washers. Internally there…
Read More
The MoBed is a motorcycle mounted tent designed to get you up off the ground away from the bugs and snakes, and its makers say it doubles as a good way to ensure your bike isn’t stolen at night while you sleep. Obviously you’d need to ask yourself how much you trust your motorcycle’s centre…
Read More