Handmade Repurposed File Knives

Creek Cutler is the home of James Freakly, an English bladesmith based in North Norfolk. James makes a wide variety of utility knives and kitchen knives by hand in his workshop, the latter of which are highly sought after by professional chefs in Britain and around the world.

Some of his more unusual creations are knives made from old engineering files. They’re well-suited to knife conversion as they’re made from hard carbon steel, and the teeth of the file make a useful waterproof grip for the handle.

James can make file knives to order and include personalisation, and there are a range of packaging and display options available. It’s also possible to specify what knife type you’d like, with choices ranging from paring, santoku, chef’s knives and so on.

Follow Creek Cutler on Instagram here