This is the new Red Wing Heritage Ice Cutter Boot, it’s been designed specifically for winter use and has an internal wool liner, full Otter Tail leather construction and a Vibram Lug TC-4 Plus outsole designed for walking on wet and slippery surfaces.
As those of us in the northern hemisphere descend further into the winter months, a proper pair of cold weather boots will become more and more important, making the timeliness of this new release from Red Wing Heritage almost perfect.
Grab yours here – Red Maple – Black
Click here to Like Silodrome on Facebook and never miss another story.
Related Posts
The Exfil-0 Tool Roll is a collaborative project between MotoStuka and Biltwell, they made just 200 of them and once they sell out, they won’t be making any more. Each tool roll is made from waxed canvas and leather, and has space for 5 combination wrenches and 6 sockets, plus a zippered “junk drawer” pocket for…
Read More
Motorcycle Driving Tactics is a 1972 training film for motorcyclists designed to help save lives and reduce injury rates. There’s an interesting section covering motorcycle vs car crash testing that includes slow motion footage – an interesting insight, although it it painful to watch pristine motorcycles being wrecked beyond any reasonable repair. At just 15…
Read More
The Roland Sands Design Mojave Boot is a new offering from the California-based company, they’ve been making a name for themselves for producing gear than looks like street wear but actually incorporates a large amount of accident and impact protection for motorcyclists. With their Mojave Boot, RSD have combined a 100% top-grain cowhide outer with…
Read More
This pack of Camp Cards by Dan & Dave was illustrated by 1924us, in collaboration with the adventure brand Bradley Mountain. Each pack is printed by the US Playing Card Co. and each set comes in a box printed inside and out featuring a match-strike slip on the side to light your campfire. They’re limited…
Read More
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 Trans Am was built with a very specific task in mind – Ford wanted to trounce the Chevrolet Camaros in the SCCA Trans-Am Series and reclaim their crown as the fastest pony car manufacturer in the United States. Chevrolet has joined the pony car bandwagon in 1967 with the Camaro,…
Read More
The Belstaff Streamliner 400 was developed to commemorate Guy Martin and Triumph working together to set a new world motorcycle speed record of 400 mph in Bonneville, Utah. Each Streamliner 400 jacket is made from 8oz waxed cotton with a waterproof membrane and sealed seams. It has a cotton tartan lining, courduroy lined collar and…
Read More