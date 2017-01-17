1930’s Continental Radial Engine Coffee Table

This maybe the first and only time that many of us will ever get genuinely excited about a coffee table. Largely because it’s a 465 pound 1930s-era Continental R-670 radial engine with a glass top fitted (so it counts as furniture).
The Continental R-670 is an 11 litre air-cooled radial engine capable of up to 240hp that was used in a wide array of aircraft (and some military land-based craft) in the ’30s. It’s the engine used in the Boeing PT-17 Stearman which was used extensively as a training aircraft – so many pilots and mechanics from the WWII period will have hands on experience with it.
Each of these tables is handmade using original components, and the glass top is high-strength glass. Each weighs in at well over 200 kilograms – so you might want to avoid putting it in the loft.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Unit P2 Skateboard Table has a top made from a 49″ bamboo longboard deck, and hardwood legs with floor-safe pivoting feet. It’s designed to fit in hallways or rooms where space is at a premium, and standard office or dining chairs fit under it easily – making it an ideal micro office. Unit P2 is…
Read More
A Century In The Sky is a timeline of the history of Boeing, the American aerospace giant that’s turning 100 years old this year. The 20th century saw the invention of powered flight in 1903, and the next 97 years were characterised by the lightning fast development of aircraft – often further accelerated in times of war…
Read More
Bandit9 is a custom motorcycle garage run by Daryl Villanueva out of Saigon, it started life in Beijing a few years ago and quickly earned a reputation for world class design with a retrofuturistic feel. When Daryl originally released the limited edition EVE motorcycle it caused a sensation within the custom motorcycle community. Whilst most custom…
Read More
In the 1920s and 30s it was common for people to personalise their cars with custom radiator caps – the radiators were commonly exposed out on the front of the car and so the mascot would be out in front for all to see, not unlike the nautical figureheads used on sailing ships. This three wise monkeys…
Read More
This aluminium Spitfire model measures in at 60.5cm long x 75.5cm wide x 17cm high, and it’s been designed to either sit on its own retractable landing gear, or be mounted on a metal plinth (supplied). The model has a fully detailed cockpit with a sliding canopy, intricately detailed rivet stamps across the wings and fuselage,…
Read More
The Modern Weld is a small company based in Columbus, Ohio that specialises in turning old motorcycle headlights into one of a kind floor, table, and desk lamps. The red lamp above was sourced from a ’60 era Ural and it can be ordered in Black, Ferrari Red, Vintage Land Rover Blue, and Vintage Bone…
Read More