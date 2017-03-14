Gulf Porsche Hood Art by After The Race

After The Race is a boutique Belgian company that utilises the artistic talents of Edmond “Pogo” Thonnard – a man recognised as being one of the founders of European street art, along with others like Keith Harring, Banksy, Jef Aérosol, and Speedy Graffito.
Each hood can be either a lightweight fibreglass unit or a real steel bonnet from a Porsche 911 (Type G), each is a one-off piece, and comes signed by the artist. Edmond uses paint, oil, rubber, and other ingredients to create each hood (or door), and there are no stickers or vinyl emblems used.
