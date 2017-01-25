The OMP Classic Race Suit has been designed to evoke the styling cues of the ’70s, whilst incorporating modern safety and comfort. Each OMP suit has full FIA 8856-2000 safety certification thanks to an outer layer of fire-retardant material – the inner layer is a comfortable breathable knitted fabric to keep you cool and dry.
With styling reminiscent of the iconic Gulf Racing suit worn by Steve McQueen in the 1971 film Le Mans, the Classic Race Suit and its siblings in OMP’s retro range are likely to be popular choices for drivers at both modern and classic racing events.
Buy Here
Related Posts
Q Branch is by far the most famous of the fictional clandestine spy gadget manufacturers, they’ve been hard at work since Ian Fleming’s Casino Royale was published in 1953, with various characters playing Q – the head of the division. This set of switches were specified by Spectre director Sam Mendes, he wanted them to…
Read More
The Levitat Tree Tent is a recent addition to the growing number of companies offering non-traditional tents – with tree tents being by far the most popular. There are a number of benefits to being in the air – in inclement weather you won’t end up in a puddle, you can set up the tent…
Read More
The Exfil-0 Tool Roll is a collaborative project between MotoStuka and Biltwell, they made just 200 of them and once they sell out, they won’t be making any more. Each tool roll is made from waxed canvas and leather, and has space for 5 combination wrenches and 6 sockets, plus a zippered “junk drawer” pocket for…
Read More
MotoBailey is a Texas-based bootmaker that lays claim to being the first to create Kevlar-lined motorcycle boots. They currently offer two models – the LaRyder and the ElBulli, both of which share a common core structure with a different leather outer. Internally, each MotoBailey boot is fully Kevlar lined for enhanced strength and abrasion resistance….
Read More
The BMW E30 M3 is a car so iconic we still use it as a point of reference when looking at modern BMWs, it’s still the most successful racing car of all time – with more major race victories than anything else on four wheels. This unusual print by Always Garagista uses birch plywood as…
Read More
Juan Manuel Fangio is broadly remembered as the greatest racing driver of all time, his remarkable feat of winning the World Championship of Drivers five times whilst driving for four different teams (Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, and Maserati) has never been repeated. This 1956 Championship winning Lancia-Ferrari D50 steering wheel was gifted from Fangio to…
Read More