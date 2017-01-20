The Nexx XG100 Carbon Helmet is a new offering from the European company, as the name suggests it has a 100% carbon fibre shell with an EPS liner that meets or exceeds both the European ECE 22-05 safety certification and the American DOT.
Much like the Model T Ford, the Nexx XG100 Carbon Helmet comes in any colour you want so long as it’s black. It has a removable X.Mart Dry fabric liner for comfort, a removable washable lining, a PC Lexan Shield 60% smoked visor (included), a peak visor, and chin ventilation.
