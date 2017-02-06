The new Montblanc Timewalker Rally Timer 100 is essentially two timepieces in one. It can be clicked into a strap and be used as a wristwatch, alternatively it has twin built in legs at the rear so that it can be propped up on its own as a desktop clock.
The design takes clear inspiration from Minerva rally timers and stop watches from the early-to-mid 20th century, and it uses the manual Montblanc caliber MB M16.29. As an added bonus, the Timewalker Rally Timer 100 has one additional party trick – the case can be rotated 90° whilst being used as a wristwatch to allow you to adjust the face to make it quickly legible when your hands are on a steering wheel.
