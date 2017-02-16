Generating power whilst camping is becoming increasingly important, many people use battery powered devices while out on the trail, including digital cameras, GPS units, radios, and phones. We’ve seen personal generators that use the heat from a fire, or solar cells, and even hand-cranked emergency radios, but until recently we hadn’t seen much in the way of portable wind turbines.
The Micro Wind Turbine you see here is the work of designer Nils Ferber, it can be assembled in a matter of minutes and it will generate power in anything from a gentle breeze to a strong wind. The central shaft is a collapsible telescopic tube, and the base had an integrated battery pack as well as a USB port for charging.
More Here
