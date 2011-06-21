Matt Chambers on the American Way

Matt Chambers is the Founder and CEO of Confederate Motors, an American-as-apple-pie motorcycle builder famous for producing incredibly well engineered and designed bikes. This clip features Matt talking about Confederate Motorcycles , his ethos and a little about the Hellcat (pictured below).

Related Posts

Dainese Strokeville Jeans American

Clothing

Gear It’s genuinely astonishing how much choice there is now in the Kevlar jeans section of most motorcycle gear stores. This new pair by Dainese are called the Strokeville Jeans, they have DuPont Kevlar with additional Kevlar reinforcements behind the knees, hips, and seat – with additional Pro-Armor in the knees. The use of double layer… Read More

LC Fabrications Harley-Davidson Sportster American

Harley-Davidson

Motorcycles LC Fabrications is based in the hills of Virginia, it was started by Jeremy Cup a few years ago as a means to bring back traditional metalworking and fabrication – with a strong focus on custom bikes and handmade parts production. This Harley-Davidson Sportster 883 is Jeremy’s latest build, it was saved from a wrecker’s… Read More

Norton MM British

Custom

Motorcycles

Norton The Norton MM is a limited edition production motorcycle developed by 72 Motorcycles out of the UK, with the full blessing of Norton Motorcycles. Some of you will have immediately pegged that its design ethos is based on the iconic Ron Wood “Big Tube” Norton flat track racer from the 1970s, which has the distinction… Read More

Maddox Pulsejet Motorcycle American

Engineering

Motorcycles Robert “Rocketman” Maddox has been building pulsejet-powered vehicles since the 1990s, and is now considered one of the world’s foremost experts on pulsejet design and construction. Robert first became interested in pulsejets after taking up skydiving, and becoming curious about the mysterious engines that powered the German V-1 buzz bombs during the Second World War…. Read More

Triumph Bonneville by Analog Motorcycles American

British

Café Racers

Motorcycles

Triumph Editor’s Note: This article was written by Tony Prust of Analog Motorcycles. When possible we like to let garages tell the story of their work in their own words and cut out the middle man. I built a 1972 Triumph Bonneville Bobber about 3-4 years ago I dubbed El Matador. It has been loved by… Read More