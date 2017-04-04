The Malle Expedition Roll is a waterproof sleeping roll with an oiled canvas underside, and a topside of post-box red soft organic cotton twill.
Each one is handmade by the team at Malle London – a boutique company that has a strong focus on motorcycles, bags, accessories, and gear. The Expedition Roll has been designed to be strapped to the back of a motorcycle or tossed into the back of a Land Rover for camping, or just catching a few winks out in the countryside when you’re off on an adventure.
