Warby Parker was founded to offer high-end eyewear at less than high-end prices, thanks to the fact that the company bypasses the current monopoly within the luxury eyewear market.

The Lionel Sunglasses have a brushed Japanese titanium frame with Akulon-coated screws for durability. The CR-39 lenses have an Antiscratch coating, and they offer 100% UV protection. They have a 52mm lens width, a 16mm bridge width, and a 140mm temple bar length.

Warby Parker also offers a 30 day, no-questions-asked return policy for all our frames as well as a one-year, no-scratch guarantee for their lenses. This means you can try them on at home to make sure they suit your face, and send them back if you’re not happy.

