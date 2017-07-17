Warby Parker was founded to offer high-end eyewear at less than high-end prices, thanks to the fact that the company bypasses the current monopoly within the luxury eyewear market.
The Lionel Sunglasses have a brushed Japanese titanium frame with Akulon-coated screws for durability. The CR-39 lenses have an Antiscratch coating, and they offer 100% UV protection. They have a 52mm lens width, a 16mm bridge width, and a 140mm temple bar length.
Warby Parker also offers a 30 day, no-questions-asked return policy for all our frames as well as a one-year, no-scratch guarantee for their lenses. This means you can try them on at home to make sure they suit your face, and send them back if you’re not happy.
