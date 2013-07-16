This Lancia Stratos Wallpaper is available above and below in sizes to fit a desktop computer (above), an iPhone 4/4S, and iPhone 5 and both the iPad and iPad Retina (below).
The design is the work of digital artist and racing professional Cale Funderburk, we’ll be bringing you more of his remarkable work in the coming weeks and months but if you’d like a sneak preview you can click here to visit his online store and check out his fantastic posters.
They’re available in sizes from 10″ x 7″ all the way up to a huge 28″ x 20″ and each one is printed on gallery quality natural white, matte, ultra smooth, 100% cotton rag, acid and lignin free archival paper.
If you have a comparable Android device you’ll probably want to grab the iPad Retina version or the desktop version and resize it to fit, if you have a Windows Mobile device you’ll need to throw it far, far away, then come back when you have something decent.
iPad + iPad Retina Wallpaper
iPhone 5 Wallpaper
iPhone 4 + 4S Wallpaper
Related Posts
The Bremont MBII and its forebear the MBI were designed at the request of Martin-Baker – a British aviation company that supplies 70% of the world’s fighter aircraft ejection seats. The new watch needed to be able to withstand the same testing program as the ejector seats before being approved for use – a process…
Read More
The Stutz Model M Supercharged Coupe was originally developed in 1929 to challenge Europe’s best at the 24 Hours of Le Mans – the most important endurance race in the world both then and now. The decision to build the new racer was based on the previous years efforts by a French racing syndicate (with…
Read More
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 was largely the brainchild of two former GM employees – Larry Shinoda and Semon “Bunkie” Knudson. Knudson had been named President of Ford in 1968, he brought Shinoda over from GM to breathe life into the company’s model range – starting with the original pony car. The Story of the…
Read More
The new Dainese Street Darker Gore-Tex Motorcycle Shoes have been developed by the Italian company to look just like regular streetwear, cleverly hiding both a Gore-Tex breathable waterproof membrane and enough protection to earn it CE – Cat. II – 89/686/EEC certification. Each Dainese Street Darker boot has rigid inserts on ankles as well as…
Read More
In 1953 Chevrolet introduced the EX-122 Corvette show car at the GM Motorama, at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York. They were using the concept as a gauge to measure interest in a new Chevrolet sports car – the interest from the press and the general public was overwhelming. Production was approved and the model…
Read More
The REV’IT! Westport Overshirt is an armored shirt designed to sit between a normal shirt and a light jacket. It has Seesmart CE-level 1 protection in the shoulders and elbows, with a pocket for an optional Seesoft back protector. The outer shell of the Westport is made from 11oz Cordura denim (85% cotton, 15% polyamide),…
Read More