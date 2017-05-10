The new Klim Rambler Gloves are a modern take on the classic leather moto glove, with a hefty dose of roper glove styling thrown in for good measure. Each pair contains low-profile PORON protection in the knuckles and palms, and they’re made from 100% deerskin – ensuring they’ll stay soft and comfortable even after years of use.
In order to keep them firmly affixed they have a Velcro® wrist closure, and Klim offer them in sizes from XS through to XXXL, meaning everyone should be able to find a pair that fits them….like a glove.
Buy Here
