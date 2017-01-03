The Homemade Gin Kit

The Homemade Gin Kit allows those of us who’ve always wanted to be moonshiners the chance to make our own personal firewater, and then offer it to unsuspecting guests as a refreshment.

Each Homemade Gin Kit contains two 375ml glass bottles, a fine stainless steel strainer, a stainless steel funnel, a tin of Juniper berries, a tin secret Botanical Blend, and it makes 750ml of gin. All you need to provide is a bottle of vodka (triple distilled would be a good minimum), and a little patience.

