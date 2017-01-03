The Homemade Gin Kit allows those of us who’ve always wanted to be moonshiners the chance to make our own personal firewater, and then offer it to unsuspecting guests as a refreshment.
Each Homemade Gin Kit contains two 375ml glass bottles, a fine stainless steel strainer, a stainless steel funnel, a tin of Juniper berries, a tin secret Botanical Blend, and it makes 750ml of gin. All you need to provide is a bottle of vodka (triple distilled would be a good minimum), and a little patience.
