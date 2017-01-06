Gibson Guitars was founded in 1902 and originally made mandolin-family instruments, they rose to prominence after they invented the first archtop guitars using the same carved, arched tops used on violins – producing an entirely unique sound. Towards the mid-20th century Gibson released one of the first hollow-body electric guitars, and helped trigger one of the largest revolutions in modern music.
The Gibson Memphis ES-355 Cherry Gloss is a semi-solid body electric guitar with a maple and poplar construction, it has an original Bigsby tremelo tailpiece, 57 Classic humbucker pickups, and mother of pearl inlays.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Firestones and Broken Bones tee is a new design by the team over at Throttle Roll – a digital motorcycle magazine loaded with original stories and world class photography. The tee is a tongue-in-cheek swipe at the hyperventilating wimps who love nothing more than jumping down the throat of people who fit Firestone Champion…
Read More
The new REV’IT! Recon Jeans have been designed for use by motorcyclists who do both urban and occasional distance/adventure riding. The front zippered pockets on the thighs are for stashing maps, smartphones, and whatever else you need quick access to. The Recon Jeans also have standard front and rear pockets, 3M Scotchlite reflection in the…
Read More
The Union Garage Robinson Jacket is a joint project between the talented teams at both Vanson Leathers and Union Garage in New York City. The 100% American-made jacket features a full gamut of back, elbow, and shoulder D3O armor – all inside hidden leather panels. The outer shell of the Robinson is made from long-lasting…
Read More
The original Schott Perfecto Jacket was introduced in the 1940s, it was initially known as the One Star, and it shot to fame when Marlon Brando wore it in the 1951 film “The Wild One”. It became so synonymous with counterculture in the ’50s that some high schools in the USA banned students from wearing…
Read More
This is the leather holster used by Daniel Craig in the most recent James Bond film “Spectre”, it was used during filming and is one of five leather shoulder holsters hand-made for Bond by armourer Dave Evans. If you don’t have a Walter PPK handy the holster could still find use as a mysterious addition…
Read More
Rebel Yell Single Barrel Bourbon is the cornerstone whiskey of the distillery that’s been making America’s own spirit since 1849. During Prohibition, the distillery switched to making “medicinal whiskey” – which was quite a turn of good fortune because the number of hardworking Americans suddenly diagnosed with health disorders that required medicinal whiskey went through…
Read More