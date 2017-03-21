Fallen Furniture Fuselage Wall Art Reading time: less than a minute. Art

Fallen Furniture is a British company based in Bath that have become globally recognised for their aerospace-derived art and furniture. Each piece is made from genuine aircraft parts sourced from both military and civilian retired aircraft – so no two pieces are exactly identical.

The piece you see here is titled Fuselage Wall Art, it’s a section of aircraft fuselage (unsurprisingly) with the exterior paint removed to show the underlying aluminium alloy. The windows are restored to ensure they’re perfectly clear, and varying lengths can be ordered – from one window to thirty.

