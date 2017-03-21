Fallen Furniture Fuselage Wall Art

Fallen Furniture is a British company based in Bath that have become globally recognised for their aerospace-derived art and furniture. Each piece is made from genuine aircraft parts sourced from both military and civilian retired aircraft – so no two pieces are exactly identical.
The piece you see here is titled Fuselage Wall Art, it’s a section of aircraft fuselage (unsurprisingly) with the exterior paint removed to show the underlying aluminium alloy. The windows are restored to ensure they’re perfectly clear, and varying lengths can be ordered – from one window to thirty.
More Here
Related Posts
ODFU (which stands for One Down Five Up) is a British clothing brand by designer and shadetree motorcycle wrencher Kevin Wilson. Each design is produced in-house on 100% Fine Jersey cotton, and each design is limited to a set number of units – after which it will never be made again. The Throttles for Life…
Read More
The Land Rover Defender 90 Heritage was a special edition series based on the iconic 4×4 platform that started in 1998. Land Rover occasionally created special Defenders to mark special occasions or as a hat tip to their history, and the Heritage edition was bookended by the Defender 50th, and the Tomb Raider Defender of…
Read More
Typically it’s not advisable to sit inside a jet engine, in fact I’m told it’s one of the first things they teach you when you get a job loading suitcases into commuter planes. This Boeing 737 engine cowling has been removed from a decommissioned jet and rebuilt by the team at Fallen Furniture in their Bath,…
Read More
The BMW E30 M3 is the most successful racing car of all time, having won more major races than any other car by a significant margin. As the original M3, the car was (and still is) a perfect storm of chassis and engine design – and their values have shot up in recent years as…
Read More
The MGC GTS is a special high-performance version of the MGC, just two were built at the MG factory at Abingdon before the program was discontinued – but fortunately there were also four lightweight shells MGC GTC constructed at the Competitions Department, which were sold to John Chatham with the additional components needed to finish…
Read More
The 21st century iteration of the Triumph Thruxton is the sportiest variant of the Modern Classic family of Triumph motorcycles – including the Bonneville, the America, the Scrambler, and the Speedmaster. Originally, the Thruxton was a homologation special built in 1965 for British endurance racing, so the name was perfect for the quickest member of…
Read More