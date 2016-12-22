The Flint and Tinder 10 Year Hoodie is entirely made in the USA, starting with cotton from the Mississippi Delta, with unshrinkable 23 oz extra soft fleece from South Carolina, twill-reinforced seams made in Philadelphia, heavy-duty zippers machined in Georgia, and it’s all cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles.
Each 10 Year Hoodie passes through the hands of 20+ more American workers as it goes from the cotton bush to the coat hanger. Flint and Tinder guarantee each hoodie for 10 years of normal wear – and they’ll fix it if anything every goes awry.
Buy Here
