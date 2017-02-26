Documentary: The Diesel Story

The Diesel Story is a short documentary that gives a surprisingly detailed look back at the development of the internal combustion engine – with a particular focus on the diesel engine pioneered by Rudolph Diesel in the late 1800s.
The film includes reenactments of the early development phases of the first diesel engines, as well as simple animations that explain exactly what’s happening inside the engine. Although most us us already know how diesels work, it’s interesting to see the theory behind it, and how it developed in its early years.
