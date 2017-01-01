Documentary: A Spark In Time On The Firing Line Reading time: less than a minute. American

A Spark In Time On The Firing Line is a 1962 film about automobile ignition systems and spark timing, it was produced for Champion by Portafilms, and they made sure to present it in such a way that it’d be understandable to anyone – not just electrical whizzes.

Even the most ardent car nuts are often reticent to get too involved with automotive electrical systems because of the complexity and perceived voodoo factor, but short films like this can go a long way towards making them more approachable.