Deadliest Crash Documentary: 1955 Le Mans Disaster

Editor’s Note: This documentary contains footage of dead bodies. This might be disturbing to some viewers, so discretion is advised.
The 1955 Le Mans Disaster is the single most deadly crash in motor racing history. 83 spectators (and driver Pierre Levegh) were brutally killed, and 120 were injured – many severely. The accident and its repercussions saw Mercedes withdraw from motorsport entirely, and they didn’t begin competing again until 1989 – 34 years later.
This documentary is the best one I’ve seen on the disaster, and it includes a lot of footage I’ve never seen before. It’s not for the faint of heart however. This incident led to many of the spectator safe guards that are now commonplace at race tracks around the world – and whilst there have been other disasters, there’s never been a repeat disaster on this scale.
