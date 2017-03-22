Dirt Track Motorcycle Jacket by Helstons + Fuel Reading time: about 1 minute. Clothing

The new Dirt Track motorcycle jacket was made by the French company Helstons to a design by Fuel Bespoke Motorcycles. The jacket has the unique feature of only having external diamond quilted padding on the lefthand side, as a result of its dirt track racing intentions.

Under the skin, the jacket has a full assortment of left and right shoulder and elbow armor, with a back armor plate – all the armor is made by Smooth Ways® and ships with the jacket. It’s made from full-grain bovine leather (with a thickness of 1.1 mm to 1.2 mm), it can be ordered in two-tone or all-black, and it’s available in sizes from S through to XXL.

