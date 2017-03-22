Dirt Track Motorcycle Jacket by Helstons + Fuel

The new Dirt Track motorcycle jacket was made by the French company Helstons to a design by Fuel Bespoke Motorcycles. The jacket has the unique feature of only having external diamond quilted padding on the lefthand side, as a result of its dirt track racing intentions.
Under the skin, the jacket has a full assortment of left and right shoulder and elbow armor, with a back armor plate – all the armor is made by Smooth Ways® and ships with the jacket. It’s made from full-grain bovine leather (with a thickness of 1.1 mm to 1.2 mm), it can be ordered in two-tone or all-black, and it’s available in sizes from S through to XXL.
Buy Here
Related Posts
Racing memorabilia doesn’t get a whole lot more impressive than this, unless you buy an actual Formula 1 car of course. This F1 Gearbox Table is made from a race-used Renault R30 F1 transmission, it’s a 7-speed, semi-automatic, sequential box made from ultra-light titanium. It would have been raced by either Robert Kubica or Vitaly Petrov,…
Read More
The Heritage driving gloves by Outlierman are handmade in Italy from Nappa lambskin leather, chosen for its softness and thinness, allowing you to feel steering wheel feedback clearly and without a thick layer of more traditional cow or buffalo leather in the way. There are 3 colour combinations, black/crimson (above), sunshine/petrol (below), and cobalt blue/taupe…
Read More
Lords of Gastown is a Canadian company based out of Vancouver that produces parts and gear for motorcyclists, but they also have a strong following in the skating and snowboarding communities. Their new Go Fast Go Far Hoodie is made from 13 oz 3-end double-dyed fleece, with lycra cuffing, cover stitch, hidden phone pockets, a…
Read More
The new Spidi X-Village Boots are protective motorcycle boots with a water-repellent 1.4mm thick, oiled leather upper, a padded collar, and shifter pads on the forefoot. Spidi use a YKK zipper, oiled shoelaces with metallic aglets, a breathable leather insole combined with EVA comfort padding, reinforced support on tip and heel in composite material, a…
Read More
The Legends of Speed series of collectible pins celebrate some of the most important and iconic names in the history of motorcycling – Rollie Free, “King” Kenny Roberts, Dick Mann, and Malcolm Smith. Each pin is made from black dye zinc alloy with a hard enamel fill, they measure in at 45mm x 30mm x…
Read More
The Trusco Cantilever Toolbox is designed to be a truly buy-it-for-life item that’ll never need replacing, and will likely get passed down through the family, although your kids might fight over who gets to take it home. It’s a Japanese design known for its durability, the cantilever toolbox shown here is the largest version they…
Read More