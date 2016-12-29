Dainese Street Darker Gore-Tex Motorcycle Shoes Reading time: less than a minute. Boots

The new Dainese Street Darker Gore-Tex Motorcycle Shoes have been developed by the Italian company to look just like regular streetwear, cleverly hiding both a Gore-Tex breathable waterproof membrane and enough protection to earn it CE – Cat. II – 89/686/EEC certification.

Each Dainese Street Darker boot has rigid inserts on ankles as well as TPU external ankle reinforcements, a nylon insole, a reinforced TPU heel structure, a soft rear ankle insert, a gear shifter reinforcement, reflective inserts, and a rubber sole.

