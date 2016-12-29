The new Dainese Street Darker Gore-Tex Motorcycle Shoes have been developed by the Italian company to look just like regular streetwear, cleverly hiding both a Gore-Tex breathable waterproof membrane and enough protection to earn it CE – Cat. II – 89/686/EEC certification.
Each Dainese Street Darker boot has rigid inserts on ankles as well as TPU external ankle reinforcements, a nylon insole, a reinforced TPU heel structure, a soft rear ankle insert, a gear shifter reinforcement, reflective inserts, and a rubber sole.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The new Pagnol M4 Moto Gloves have been designed to offer a highly functional and protective leather glove with an understated design that’ll suit almost any jacket you pair it with. Pagnol uses goatskin leather for the M4 coupled with semi-soft foam protection for both the knuckles and palms, there’s a velcro wrist strap to…
Read More
This collection of helmet art is the work of Nuno Henriques and his boutique brand Hello Cousteau. Nuno is an accomplished interior designer and avid motorcyclist who discovered that he couldn’t find a helmet design that he really liked – everything was either way too modern and garish, or too retro. Nuno began applying his own…
Read More
Racing memorabilia doesn’t get a whole lot more impressive than this, unless you buy an actual Formula 1 car of course. This F1 Gearbox Table is made from a race-used Renault R30 F1 transmission, it’s a 7-speed, semi-automatic, sequential box made from ultra-light titanium. It would have been raced by either Robert Kubica or Vitaly Petrov,…
Read More
Prisma Guitars is a small San Francisco based company that hand-builds guitars from used skateboard decks. It’s run by Nick Pourfard – a 24 year old self-taught woodworker and industrial design student with a deep love of music, guitars and skateboarding. Each Prisma guitar is made from used, damaged and snapped skateboard decks, and Prisma machines…
Read More
Bremont is a watchmaker based in Henley on Thames, England that was started in 2002 by brothers Nick and Giles English. They’ve quickly earned a place amongst the world’s pre-eminent watchmakers, and all the chronographs in their core range are COSC-certified. The Bremont ALT1-C/PB was launched this year – it’s powered by the Calibre 13…
Read More
The Grifter Masterson Vest was named for the American gunslinger, gambler, and buffalo hunter Bat Masterson. Grifter make each vest to order from 12 oz Selvedge American Cone Mills Denim with a Distressed Bison leather exterior and a heavy duty 14 oz Orange Duck Canvas lining. Grifter Company make all of their products in the…
Read More