Huckberry Compact EDC Kit

The Compact EDC Kit has been developed by the team at Huckberry to be a simple and robust everyday carry kit that you can modify over time to suit your needs.

It includes a pocket clip, a screwdriver, a scoring tool, 4 wrenches (5/16” 9/32” 1/4” 3/16”), a bottle opener, a pry tool, a hex bit driver, a folding knife, a Phillips head screwdriver, and a flathead screwdriver. You can also add your own keys to it, which can then be flipped out when needed.

