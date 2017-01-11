Colfax Design Works Camera Sling Strap

The Camera Sling Strap by Colfax Design Works is a professional-grade strap made with military-spec webbing that’s resin coated for additional abrasion resistance and longevity.
The Sling Strap uses a nickel-plated locking carabineer with a screw mount to ensure camera security, and it measures in at 62″ inches (157 centimetres) long. Colfax Design Works design and manufacturer all of their gear in the USA suing top notch materials, and the sling has an MSRP of $56 USD.
Buy Here
