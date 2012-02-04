Cacoon Hammock

The Cacoon is quite possibly the greatest hammock design ever conceived by the mind of man. Woven from a marine grade fabric the Cacoon comes in both 1 and 2 person variations and includes add-ons like mosquito netting, sheepskin liners and a number of other extras.
I can’t help but think that a cross-country motorcycle journey would be an order of magnitude more pleasant if you were sleeping in one of these, as opposed to a little nylon tent or a greasy motel.
Once disassembled they weigh in at 2kgs (~4.4lbs) and fit easily in a backpack or saddle bag. They come in grey, natural white, blue, red and green with custom colours available upon request. The 1 person Cacoon costs $370 with the 2 person costing a little more at $550, you can grab yours here.
