A Brief History of the Kawasaki KLR650

The Kawasaki KLR650 was such a good multi-purpose motorcycle that it was used by the Marines and formed the basis for the US Marines M1030M1 motorcycle created by the folks at Hayes Diversified Technologies. The Kawasaki KLR650 is a bike that Kawasaki got right all the way back in 1987 and had no need for a major upgrade version until 2008. It “wasn’t broke” and so Kawasaki wisely chose not to fix it. Kawasaki initially offered the KLR650 as a dual sport motorcycle for surfaced and unsurfaced roads and tracks.

It was not actually designed to be an all-out off road bike but rather a bike that could be used all week for the daily commute and taken for off the beaten track adventures on weekends or vacations. In fact this bike fulfilled this role so well that some intrepid explorers used their Kawasaki KLR650 for trans-continental and around the world trips. It has been a bike that proved itself to be reliable, mostly bulletproof, reasonably comfortable, and cheap.

