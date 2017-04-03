A Brief History of the Honda Gold Wing

History
Honda had introduced their CB750 in1969 and it became clear very quickly that they had created a world beater, but even as Honda basked in the booming sales, rival Kawasaki unveiled their Z1 900cc superbike in 1972 and the CB750 was instantly overshadowed. Soichiro Honda realized that a new motorcycle was needed, and that there would be little point in engaging in an arms race with Kawasaki and the other Japanese makers. What was needed was not a faster more powerful motorcycle, but a new concept. Just as the Honda CB750 had pretty much invented a new category of motorcycle, the modern “superbike”, so the safest strategy for Honda was to do the same thing again; to target a new genre of motorcycle, hopefully one that others would not be easily able to compete with. Design work began on the new motorcycle concept in 1972, the same year as Kawasaki introduced the Z1.
Click here to see the full article
Related Posts
This is the Honda CRF250R from the opening sequence of the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall. It was modified to look like a Turkish police motorcycle, and it was piloted by Ola Rapace (but mostly by his stunt double) across the rooftops of Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar. Skyfall is still the highest-grossing Bond film of all…
Read More
The Honda CR500 The Honda CR500 first appeared in 1984, it was the most powerful model in the legendary CR series of two-stroke motocross bikes, and its 55 hp engine only had to move a (dry) weight of 102 kilograms (225 lbs). Honda’s first CR-badged bikes were the CR125 and CR250 released in 1973, both…
Read More
The original Honda CB650 was released in 1979 as the updated version of the CB550 – engine sizes were creeping up across the model range and the new “mid-size” CB650 was just 100cc smaller than the mighty Honda CB750 of 10 years earlier. In the ’60s and ’70s Honda liked to sell scrambler variants of…
Read More
Guy Martin is a down to earth motorcycle racer and truck mechanic who shot to worldwide fame in 2011 when the documentary Closer to the Edge was released – a film that followed the men and machines of the 2010 Isle of Man TT races – specifically Ian Hutchinson and Guy Martin. Martin has 15 podium…
Read More
The Bimota HB1 was the first bike to ever wear the now-legendary Bimota badge on its tank, and it came about by accident. And I mean that literally. Massimo Tamburini crashed his Honda CB750 in September 1972 at the Misano racetrack – the accident left him with three broken ribs and plenty of time to…
Read More
Hold Fast Chicago is a small, independent garage run by a friendly Locomotive Conductor called Jeff. He ran a popular powdercoating and custom shop near Chicago for a few years, till he had to move out, and he now builds customs one at a time in his garage. This Honda CB750 is his latest creation,…
Read More