A Brief History of the Honda CB550

The Honda CB550 was probably the best balanced Honda of the seventies. It did not have the awe-inspiring power of the legendary CB750, but it had a stiffer frame and was a lighter and more nimble motorcycle. We might describe the Honda CB550 as Honda’s “Goldilocks bike” – the CB750 was too big and powerful for many, the smaller bikes such as the CB360 and CB400 were too small (and the CB360 was not particularly stable as you got it up into its top speed range). But the CB550 was just right. The Honda CB550 was introduced in 1974 and remained in production for five short years until 1978.

Blue Honda via MONNOM

Orange Honda via Bonhams