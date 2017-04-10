A Brief History of the Ducati Scrambler Reading time: about 1 minute. Ducati

eBay

The Ducati Scrambler is a relatively new design from Ducati designed to appeal to the market for practical, retro-styled motorcycles with modern performance and reliability. Ducati’s brand has long been associated with high performance sports motorcycles and they’ve been working in recent years to expand out into more genres with quite some success.

The Ducati Scrambler group of models are not intended as all-out off-road motorcycles but instead as bikes that are capable of exploring both forest trails, urban backstreets, and the occasional jaunt down a highway. One model, the Desert Sled, is specifically for those who are looking for more off-road capability.

Click here to see the full guide