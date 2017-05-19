Aviator T2 Motorcycle Goggles Reading time: less than a minute. Accessories

Goggles were an essential part of early motorcycling, they were also used extensively by early aviators and automobile drivers – largely due to the lack of effective windshields.

These T2 Motorcycle Goggles have ANSI Z87.1 ballistic shatterproof lenses making them ideal for motorcycle use, they can also accommodate prescription frames up to 1 5/8 inches tall and width 5.5 inches wide.

Leather padding around the eye-ports help to create an airtight seal, the the adjustable elastic strap has a silicone layer to help keep it in place when wrapped around a motorcycle helmet.

