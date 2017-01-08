Automobile Tire Hydroplaning: What Happens Reading time: less than a minute. American

Automobile Tire Hydroplaning: Why It Happens is a short educational film that includes some fascinating NASA footage from the period, including a view under the road showing what hydroplaning looks like from underneath.

Although tire technology has come a long way since this film was made, it’s still a good watch, and some of the demonstrations will give you pause for thought next time you’re on the interstate in a rainstorm.