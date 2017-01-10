The Art Of Tom Havlasek

Tom Havlasek is a Czech artist whose automotive art has been the subject of exhibitions in Monaco and Le Mans, and is hanging on the walls of homes, offices, and galleries around the world.
Havlasek started out in the street art world, and much of this influence is still visible in his work. The dramatic canvases capture the sound, smells, and sights of motor racing in a way that traditional painting often can’t.
If you’d like to see more from Tom, or commission him for a bespoke canvas you can hit the link below to visit his official website, here to visit his Facebook, here to visit his Instagram, or here to visit his DriveTribe.
