Aero Leather Northeaster Jacket

The Northeaster Jacket is made by Aero Leather, a Scottish company renowned for their classically-styled gear that’s been worn in countless Hollywood films over the years. Each jacket is made by one highly skilled leatherworker from start to finish. There’s no production line and no machinery other than traditional sewing machines.

Aero Leather designed the Northeaster to be a heavy duty jacket offering total inclement weather protection from the rain, snow, sleet, and cold. It can be ordered with an optional fur collar for additional warmth, and it has a removable belt to keep the waist tight even during high winds.

