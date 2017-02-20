A Brief History of the Moto Guzzi Le Mans

Ace was founded in 1919 by William G. Henderson – an American engineer and motorcycle designer who had previously founded Henderson Motorcycle, which he had sold to Ignaz Schwinn’s Excelsior Motor Manufacturing & Supply Company in 1917. William carried on working at Excelsior for just under 2 years before differences in opinion resulted in him resigning…
The Yamaha TR1 is essentially the european version of the XV920R, the differences largely being an increase in displacement for the TR1, and some poorly advised styling tweaks. I’m reasonably certain that design brief for the TR1 was a picture of a Vincent Black Shadow with Japanese characters that said “do this” underneath it. Both…
It’s difficult to imagine Ducati without their trademark desmodromic engines, but before Fabio Taglioni implemented an early triple camshaft desmodromic design on the 1956 Trialbero Racer, all Ducatis used conventional springs to close their valves. For the uninitiated, a desmodromic engine uses a camshaft to both open and close the valves, rather then relying on a…
The Build is a new book by highly respected writer and motorcycle journalist Robert Hoekman Jr. It’s a detailed look into the minds of some of the most influential custom bike builders in the world today, including John Ryland (Classified Moto), Alan Stulberg (Revival Cycles), Jared Johnson (Holiday Customs), Jarrod DelPrado (DP Customs), and Max Hazan (Hazan…
The Ferrari 275 GTB/4 was the first Ferrari to be offered for sale with a transaxle, and it would also be the first offered without wires wheels due to concerns about it shredding the spokes – although they were available as an optional extra. Externally, the design clearly took no small amount of inspiration from…
Droog Moto Concepts is a new custom motorcycle concept based out of Arizona and run by an enterprising young guy named Max Droog – which kind of makes him sound like a character from a Douglas Adams novel. The Honda CM400 was introduced in 1979 with four major model variants, all powered by the same…
