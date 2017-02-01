55 Collection Touch Screen Motorcycle Gloves

Motorcycle gloves and smartphones typically don’t work together particularly well, which can be a major annoyance when you’ve pulled over to use your GPS, answer a call, or send a message.
The Touch Screen Gloves by 55 Collection have been specifically designed to work with touchscreen devices, they also incorporate full Kevlar reinforcement on the palms, a perforated back for breathability, integrated knuckle protection, and a press stud closure.
Images courtesy of Cam Elkins of Stories of Bike
