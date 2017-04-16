1976 Indianapolis 500 – McLaren’s Last Win at the Brickyard

The 1976 Indianapolis 500 would be the last time a McLaren-badged car would win the iconic American motor race – with American driver Johnny Rutherford at the wheel. This would also be the last year that an Offenhauser engine would win the race, capping 27 victories for the motor and sealing it forever as one of the most successful racing engines of all time.
The recent news that McLaren driver Fernando Alonso is choosing to forgo an entry at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix (a race he won previously) to enter the Indianapolis 500 has caused significant and well-warranted excitement in the international motor racing community. Alonso has made it clear that he’s now targeting the illustrious triple crown of motorsport, which requires wins at the Monaco Grand Prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours, and the Indianapolis 500.
Fernando will be racing in a McLaren-Honda-Andretti badged entry, under the skin its a Dallara DW12 chassis as used by all IndyCar teams, powered by a Honda engine. It’s unlikely the Spaniard can win in his first outing at the Brickyard, but if there’s one thing I know about the Indy 500, it’s that you never know just what might happen.
Editor’s Note: This film was encoded from an original VHS tape at 480p. The quality is low, but in some respects that adds to the experience.
Related Posts
Robert “Rocketman” Maddox has been building pulsejet-powered vehicles since the 1990s, and is now considered one of the world’s foremost experts on pulsejet design and construction. Robert first became interested in pulsejets after taking up skydiving, and becoming curious about the mysterious engines that powered the German V-1 buzz bombs during the Second World War….
Read More
Turbo Encabulator is a short film that many of you will have seen before, but it’s one of those things you can never watch too many times. Much like the Winnebago Man clips. I’ve included the full blurb below as it adds a lot to the story, and provides insight into how the extraordinary Turbo…
Read More
Official Film Description: It’s a sunny Sunday in November. Riding shotgun in an old Alfa roadster we pull into a service station with a pack of vintage sports cars in tow, up to our elbows in smiles and road grime. My phone vibrates, my pilot’s phone vibrates, I look up to see the other drivers…
Read More
In 1962 a brand new Triumph TR4 was ordered by the Southend on Sea County Borough Constabulary in Essex, England. It was dressed in some subtle police livery then sent out on active duty covering multiple shifts a day and over 1000 miles a week. The ’60s were the golden age of the British sports…
Read More
On Any Sunday might just be the most important motorcycle documentary ever made, it was released in 1971 to critical acclaim and Steve McQueen provided some of the funding for it through his production company Solar Productions. Directed by Bruce Brown, On Any Sunday focussed on a broad range of different motorcycle genres, showing the…
Read More
The BMW R75/5 was the top of the line member of the /5 family, with the smaller-engined 50/5 and 60/5 sitting below it in the pecking order. The R75/5 could cheerfully manage 110mph, and its simple, reliable German engineering meant that it was both staggeringly reliable and very much in demand. With 50hp and 43…
Read More