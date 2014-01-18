The 1974 Porsche Carrera 3.0 RS is a highly sought after car by collectors, the ’74 model year Carrera RS was fitted with an all new aluminium-alloy engine with an increased output over the preceding cars. When first introduced it cost almost twice as much as the 1973 Carrera RS had just a year earlier, but it’s ability on the race track quickly made it an important upgrade.
Replacing the magnesium-alloy engine in the ’73 RS, the ’74 car was fitted with an aluminium-alloy unit that had seen a capacity increase from 2.7 to 3.0 litres and the inclusion of K-Jetronic Bosch fuel injection. This new engine produced 20hp more and the weight had been dropped to 900kgs (from 1,075kgs) through the use of thinner glass, thinner gauge steel in the body and some panels being replaced with fibreglass.
The success enjoyed by the new Carrera RS was astonishing, it recorded a slew of wins across Europe and around the world. The car you see here continued non-stop racing for 4 years until 1978, it won 10 races, had nine 2nd place finishes and six 3rd places.
In 1979 the car found its way into a private collection in Switzerland where it rarely saw any use, in 2000 the UK Porsche specialist Edmond-Harris purchased the car from its long time owner and had it stripped back to a bare-metal shell, re-painted in its original Guards Red and rebuilt to factory-new condition. It’s covered less than 3,000 miles since the restoration and is now being offered for sale by Maxted-Page, the UK based Porsche specialist.
