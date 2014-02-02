1960 24 Hours of Le Mans – Corvette Documentary

This documentary was commissioned by Corvette in 1960 to celebrate their strong showing at Le Mans in the same year. The Corvette was entered as a non-factory racer by Briggs Cunningham as part of his Team Cunningham entry for 1960, it was the first time a Corvette had been entered at Le Mans and most of the competitors had never even seen one before.

The relatively heavy American car was largely written off by the other teams, they considered it overweight and felt that it would struggle at the complex Le Mans circuit. What happened next is now legendary in motor racing history and is a fantastic underdog story, this documentary tells that story shortly after it actually happened, giving a wonderfully ’60s style feel to the film.