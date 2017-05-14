1954 Documentary: Mercedes-Benz Races Again

This documentary from 1954 shows the victorious return to racing by Mercedes-Benz after 15 years of non-participation, it was an extraordinary achievement that went a long way towards changing the sport forever.
The revolutionary streamlined Mercedes cars were far more advanced that the vehicles being driven by their competitors, and the precision with which Mercedes ran the team and the engineering department have now become a standard across the motor racing world.
It would be just a year or so till the shocking 1955 Le Mans disaster that would see Mercedes-Benz once again withdraw from all racing once again, this time for decades, despite the fact that the terrible accident and the fatalities that ensued weren’t actually the fault of the Mercedes driver.
Related Posts
Worms to Catch is the latest book by Guy Martin – a man who has become Britain’s favourite motorcycle racer and all-round daredevil. In 2015 Guy Martin crashed whilst leading the Ulster Grand Prix superbike race – He needed surgery to bolt his broken spine and hand back together, and he decided to take a break…
Read More
Turbo Encabulator is a short film that many of you will have seen before, but it’s one of those things you can never watch too many times. Much like the Winnebago Man clips. I’ve included the full blurb below as it adds a lot to the story, and provides insight into how the extraordinary Turbo…
Read More
The BMW R100R is a motorcycle that looks older than it really is, BMW released it as a retro-modern bike in 1991 and sold them until 1996. BMW rolled in a combination of classic airhead looks with then-modern sport cruiser styling. It was designed to appeal to people who like the look of the classic…
Read More
What’s Under Your Hood? is a ’70s era instructional film that does a remarkably good job of explaining how an engine works, as well as explaining the internal workings of the gearbox, differential, and braking system. At just 10 minutes in length, it’s an excellent introduction to how it all works for those who might…
Read More
The Bocar XP-5 is an American designed and built racing car designed to take the fight to cars like the D-Type Jaguar, Austin Healey 3000, and Porsche 356. The name XP-5 stands for “eXperimental Prototype 5”, and the company name “Bocar” is a combination of the founder’s first and last names “BOb CARnes”. Meet Bob…
Read More
In 1959 the British Motor Corporation built 20 5-ton PSV chassis to operate as mobile service schools for the BMC mechanics of Britain. The Mini was newly released and its transverse engined, front wheel drive layout was unusual at the time – requiring special training for the nation’s grease monkeys. The busses design was the…
Read More