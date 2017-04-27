10 oz Stay Sharp Pewter Flask

The Stay Sharp flask is a solution to a problem that many of us have gallantly faced in the past – hip flasks that are too small. At 10 oz, this flask is approximately twice the size of average, which means you might even be able to share a little.
Each one is made in England from lead-free Pewter, there’s a captive screw down cap, a stainless steel funnel, and a 6.25 oz American waxed cotton-nylon flask carry case with a 20 oz. wool lining. If you’ve ever had to put a brave face on the difficulties caused by small flasks, you can hit the red button below to leave those days behind you.
Buy Here
Cowboy image above by Peter Buchanan-Smith
Related Posts
Generating power whilst camping is becoming increasingly important, many people use battery powered devices while out on the trail, including digital cameras, GPS units, radios, and phones. We’ve seen personal generators that use the heat from a fire, or solar cells, and even hand-cranked emergency radios, but until recently we hadn’t seen much in the…
Read More
The Vincent-HRD Comet was developed as an advanced half-litre sporting motorcycle by Vincent-HRD, and sold alongside its similarly-engined siblings the Comet Special, the TT replica, and the Meteor. Of course, the most famous Vincents are the V-twin models, particularly the Black Shadow and Black Lightning. But as any Vincent historian will tell you, the legend…
Read More
The hip flask is an essential item for any gentleperson’s top drawer. They come in handy at weddings, funerals, christenings, bar mitzvahs, and Monday afternoons. This stainless steel flask by Iron & Glory has a capacity of 6 ounces, a height/width of 4 inches, and they can be ordered with a range of engravings, including…
Read More
The MGC GTS is a special high-performance version of the MGC, just two were built at the MG factory at Abingdon before the program was discontinued – but fortunately there were also four lightweight shells MGC GTC constructed at the Competitions Department, which were sold to John Chatham with the additional components needed to finish…
Read More
The Black Bancho Overalls by Earnest Co. are designed for use by both professional and home mechanics, with 280GSM medium-weight breathable waxed cotton construction, heavy duty YKK zips throughout, and a tapered fit with a lowered waist. The Bancho was directly inspired by Japanese racing track and workwear, and it has a traditional Japanese street…
Read More
The Heritage driving gloves by Outlierman are handmade in Italy from Nappa lambskin leather, chosen for its softness and thinness, allowing you to feel steering wheel feedback clearly and without a thick layer of more traditional cow or buffalo leather in the way. There are 3 colour combinations, black/crimson (above), sunshine/petrol (below), and cobalt blue/taupe…
Read More