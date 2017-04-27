10 oz Stay Sharp Pewter Flask Reading time: about 1 minute. British

The Stay Sharp flask is a solution to a problem that many of us have gallantly faced in the past – hip flasks that are too small. At 10 oz, this flask is approximately twice the size of average, which means you might even be able to share a little.

Each one is made in England from lead-free Pewter, there’s a captive screw down cap, a stainless steel funnel, and a 6.25 oz American waxed cotton-nylon flask carry case with a 20 oz. wool lining. If you’ve ever had to put a brave face on the difficulties caused by small flasks, you can hit the red button below to leave those days behind you.

Cowboy image above by Peter Buchanan-Smith